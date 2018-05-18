Actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima Writes Heartfelt Birthday Message To Celebrate Ex-Lover, Fred Amata on His Birthday

Ibinabo Fiberesima
Nigerian actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima has heaped praises on her ex-lover, Fred Amata. The duo who have a child together went their different ways years back.
The Nollywood star took to her Instagram page to share a photo of the movie producer and actor to celebrate him on his birthday.
She wrote: “Fred is a year older today, and she has taken to Instagram to celebrate him. She shared a photo of him and wrote: “Fred Amata,You are awe-inspiring, and I am lucky to have front-row seats in your journey. Let’s celebrate your birthday in a way that is fitting for such a terrific person.
Fred Amata
Papa Zino , In your presence, I have been endowed with the wisdom of the world. On your birthday, I wish you a long life and all your dreams fulfilled. Have a wonderful birthday today.If they were handing out awards for phenomenal people who make the world a better place just by being in it, you would be at the top of the list.”
See the post below:
