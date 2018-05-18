Actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima Writes Heartfelt Birthday Message To Celebrate Ex-Lover, Fred Amata on His Birthday

As Nigerian producer and actor, Fred Amata celebrates today, his former lover and mother of his child, Ibinabo Fiberesima has taken out time to celebrate him.

Ibinabo Fiberesima

Nigerian actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima has heaped praises on her ex-lover, Fred Amata. The duo who have a child together went their different ways years back. The Nollywood star took to her Instagram page to share a photo of the movie producer and actor to celebrate him on his birthday.

She wrote: “Fred is a year older today, and she has taken to Instagram to celebrate him. She shared a photo of him and wrote: “Fred Amata,You are awe-inspiring, and I am lucky to have front-row seats in your journey. Let’s celebrate your birthday in a way that is fitting for such a terrific person.

Fred Amata

Papa Zino , In your presence, I have been endowed with the wisdom of the world. On your birthday, I wish you a long life and all your dreams fulfilled. Have a wonderful birthday today.If they were handing out awards for phenomenal people who make the world a better place just by being in it, you would be at the top of the list.”

See the post below: