Actress, Ini Edo flaunts her ‘Make-up’ free face. (Photo)

Nigerian Actress Ini Edo is unargueably one of the prettiest star in the movie industry and she has not failed to stun fans with her on screen perfomances since she made her debut in 2000.

Actress Ini Edo recently decided to take a break from make-up.

Posed up om a couch, she revealed she was having some ‘me time’.

In related Nollywood gist, her industry colleague, Uche Ogbodo shared beautiful photos are she marked her 32nd birthday, yesterday Thursday 17th May 2018.

The light-skinned actress wrote;

Yes! it’s been some 365 days of rigorous activities! It’s been some weeks of waking up, sleeping and going about the business of the day. And no matter how it’s been, that I’m alive today is a proof that the future is Great. So, when I look back at where I’m coming from, I can only say to myself “You Have Done Well “ #grateful #gratitude #lifelessons #birthdaybehavior #goddess #ucheogbodo #thankgodforeverything #birthdaygirl

