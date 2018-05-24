Local News

Actress, Ini Edo Looking Sultry In Gym Photos (Photos)

Ini Edo, 36, who hails from Akwa Ibom State sure knows how to keep tongues wagging on social media with her massive endowments.
 

Ini Edo apparently teased her haters on Instagram with images of her banging body peeping out of tight clothes.

She struck a picture in the gym and insinuated that some doubting Thomases might still not believe her.

It is also believed that Ini edo is one of nigerian most sexiest actresses in the Nigerian film industry. The popular nigerian actress looks super dope and appealing in the black dress.

See more photos:

