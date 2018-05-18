Local News

Actress, Ini Edo Shares No Makeup Photo On Social Media

Ini Edo shared the no-makeup photo

Nigerian Actress, Ini Edo has thrilled her fans after sharing a beautiful makeup photo on her social media.

The Nollywood star has amassed 3 million loyal fans on Instagram, making her one of the most followed Nigerian actresses on the platform.

Sharing the photo, she wrote: “My freshface, my Me time😘.” 

Ini Edo is a Nigerian actress. She began her film career in 2000, and has featured in more than 100 movies since that time. In 2013, she was announced as a judge for the Miss Black Africa UK Pageant.

