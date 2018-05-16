Entertainment, Gossip

Actress, Juliet Ibrahim finally meets Cee-c and Teddy A (video)

Juliet Ibrahim finally met up with her favorite ex-big brother naija housemate,  Cee-C and also Teddy A.

The stunning actress who has been in the news lately after she slammed a popular Ghanaian news outlet for insinuating that she called her lover, Iceberg Slim an animal finally met up with Cee-C today and they appear to be working on a project.

Juliet was a staunch supporter of the Big Brother Naija first runner-up and probably the first celebrity to openly declare support for her.

She even promised to sign her as an ambassador for Shades by Juliet Ibrahim eyelashes. See video below;

