Actress, Mercy Johnson loses mom

Popular Nollywood actress and mother of three, Mercy Johnson, has l ost her mom, Mrs Elizabeth Johnson.

According to reports, Mrs Elizabeth Johnson passed on this morning after some days in coma at the hospital due to an undisclosed ailment.

Mercy Johnson Okojie made this known on her Instagram account where she pleaded for privacy as well as prayers from her fans.

Sharing a photo of a lit candle, she wrote:

“It deeply saddens me to say that my beloved mother is gone. This is a trying time for my family and we would appreciate your prayers, even as we plead for our privacy at this time. Thank you”

