Actress, Mimi Orjiekwe Addresses Rumours Of Getting Pregnant For Warri Billionaire

Mother of one, Mimi Orjiekwe who has been accused of getting pregnant for a Niger Delta moneybag and also moving into his Lagos home in Banana Island, Lagos State has addressed the issue.

Mimi Orjiekwe

Reports making rounds on social media yesterday May 23rd with had it that actress Mimi Orjiekwe, was expecting a child for a Warri-based billionaire, Michael Ikuku.

The reports claimed that Mimi whose marriage to actor, Charles Billion packed up last year after finding out he had another family in the US, had been seeing the billionaire and was living in one of his apartments in Banana Island Lagos.

Well, Mimi has now reacted to the report. See what she wrote on her Instastories below:

“Preg what?…?? Ok I want more babies, certainly not now. Bless up!!

And guess what, am living my best.. (Next movie title: “Rumours”)