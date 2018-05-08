Entertainment, Gossip

Actress Moyo Lawal hints at saving for surgery to get a ‘Kim Kardashian Body.

Actress Moyo Lawal hints at getting some surgery after she gushed at the way Kim Kardashian’s body looked in her outfit to yesterday’s MET Gala.

The curvy actress who has been accused several times of butt implant took to social media few months ago to dispel rumors that she had butt surgery done.

According to her, she is just naturally endowed. She however assured her fans that if she ever gets such done, they won’t be the last to know.

With her recent post on IG, it seems the time for the famed ‘surgery’ is near.

Sharing a stunning picture of the reality TV star, Moyo Lawal wrote:

Just look at that body 🙌🙌😘😘…. Omo men, am definitely going to start saving for surgery 🙈🙈…

