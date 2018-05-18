Entertainment, Gossip

Actress Nkechi Blessing’s Hilarious Reaction To Toyin Abraham’s Engagement (Video)

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has shared a very interesting video showing her celebrating the engagement of Toyin Abraham.

Just like Tonto Dikeh, the beautiful actress stunned many of her followers with the way she celebrated a fellow actress, Toyin Abraham’s recent engagement.

The Nigerian media space was awash with the news of the engagement yesterday and many colleagues congratulated Toyin Abraham on the joyous development. Unsurprising Nkechi Blessing was not left out.

She has stunned her many followers with the way she celebrated a fellow actress, Toyin Abraham’s recent engagement.

The Nigerian media space was awash with the news of the engagement yesterday and many colleagues congratulated Toyin Abraham on the joyous development. Unsurprising Nkechi Blessing was not left out.

 

