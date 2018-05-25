Local News

Actress Nkoli Nwa Nsukka Looks Stunning In New Pre-Birthday Photos

 

Actress Rachel Okonkwo

Nollywood actress, Nnenna Rachael Okonkwo, popularly known by many as Nkoli Nwa Nsukka, has taken took to her Instagram page to release some stunning pre-birthday photos.

The actress who is best known for the film of the same name, would be celebrating her 31st birthday tomorrow, 26th of may.

Rachael Okonkwo who hails from Ukpata in Uzo Uwani Local government area of Enugu State, started acting while she was a child, but due to lack of movie roles she switched career to dancing.

She joined Nollywood fully in 2007 playing very minor roles. In 2008, she played a Supporting role to Ini Edo and Van Vicker in Royal War 2, also in 2010 alongside Patience Ozokwor and John Okafor in Open and Close 1&2.

Her first major role and consequently her breakthrough movie came in 2014, where she played the lead character in Nkoli Nwa Nsukka as Nkoli.

See more of her pre-wedding photos below;

