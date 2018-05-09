Actress Onyii Alex Pours Her Banging Curves Into Alluring Jumpsuit (Photos)

Onyii Alex

Nigerian movie star, Onyii Alex flaunts her gorgeous curves in this s*xy jumpsuit for a fashion campaign shoot.

Onyii Alex apart from her acting skills is also beautiful and has a well-structured body which has made her sellable in the modeling sector.

Her latest photos have left her male fans drooling and seeking her attention. She has over 300,000 followers on Instagram and follows less than 400 people.

See more photos below:

