Actress, Princess Shyngle shows off her eye-poppin’ curves and tiny waist

Curvaceous actress, Princess Shyngle has shown that she is willing to do anything necessary to keep her curvy body intact.

She recently shared a picture on social media which shows her belly getting sucked in due to a tight waist belt she had on.

She however told her fans not to worry about what they see in the picture.

Don’t worry about what I’m doing, worry about why you’re worried about what I’m doing 😝😂😉❤ Have a blessed week y’all

