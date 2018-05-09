Actress Rosy Meurer hints on getting herself a private jet (Screenshot)

Nollywood Actress Rosy Meurer took to her social media page to reveal that she would be getting a private jet very soon.

She complained she had been flying jets that doesn’t belong to her and that very soon she would get hers, highlighting that she ‘always gets what she wants’.

The actress took to her snap account to make this new revelation as she wrote saying;

“Need to stop flying jets that don’t belong to me.

It’s high time i get my own jet soon wait for it…i get what i want ….ALWAYS”

Read her post below:

Recall that the actress had said Tonto Dikeh’s marriage crisis helped in boosting her career.

Read interview here.

Leave a Comment…

comments