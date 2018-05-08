Actress Sophie Alakija And Family Narrowly Escape Death (Photos)

Sophie Alakija

Nollywood actress Sophie Alakija shared how close she and her family came to death after a car they were in was hit by 2 cars.

According to her, their vehicle was badly mangled with the bonnet needing major repairs or outright replacement.

She wrote:

“God truly is amazing. We take life for granted oblivious to the fact that we can literally be gone any second.

That’s my car, last night on our way home my family and I (my husband, myself and our 2 kids) were inside when 2 cars collided and ran into us.

We literally spun a couple of times till we eventually stopped facing oncoming vehicles. It was a horror as I thought my husband and first son were gone because the impact was on the side they both were. All 4 of us came out without a single scratch (Though alaxx’ old dislocation came off again and I’ve got whip lash and my head hasn’t stopped hurting but the doc says I’m all good). All I can say is I’m thankful for life because my life flashed before my eyes, it easily could’ve been a case of ‘RIP’ (God forbid). Just when I’m about to blow? How naaauuuu?! Help me thank God oh. May we never be victims!

It is not our portion for people to say ‘ahhh I just spoke to them’ ‘ahhh I just saw them’. Please please please let’s always remember to wear our seat belts, both front and back, always! Lord knows it would’ve been a completely different case if we weren’t wearing seat belts.

It really is for our own safety, no one else’s. Of which ambulance well done oh! That’s how people would’ve died on the scene and you wouldn’t have responded. ‘continu’. Also let’s remember to always appreciate the ones we still have around us. To God be all the glory.”

See more photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria