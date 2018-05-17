Actress Toyin Abraham Reacts To Chioma And Davido’s Romance (Video)

Davido, Chioma and Toyin Abraham

Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham while reacting said that he loves what the two are doing. She further added: “Their love is a sweet love, but they’re just growing up, they’re still kids, so it’s fine… But I love love, I’m a sucker for love, I’m a lover… I love love so much.”

The singer dedicated a song to Chioma called ‘Assurance’.

Watch Toyin’s video below:





