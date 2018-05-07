Actress Uru Eke gets a DM from a man who wants to suck her b**bs

Nollywood Actress,Uru Eke shared a post on her Instastory showing a man who requested for her residential address so he can visit her when he is in Lagos.

Uru Eke, popularly known for her producing debut Remember Me and her role as Obi in Ndani TV’s popular web series Rumour Has It, is a descent of Mbaise in Imo State, Nigeria, but was born in Newham, East London in the United Kingdom.

After a Business Information Technology degree from the University of Greenwich, she started her career as an IT consultant at Zurich Insurance Group and proceeded to work in a number of financial organisations across the UK.

Uru switched over to acting in 2011, and has gone on to star in several movies and is now part of the new Nollywood.

Here are some excerpts from her interview with Guardian;

What attracted you to begin a career as an actor?

Acting is something that I’ve always wanted to do. I watched the likes of Julia Roberts and Bimbo Akintola over the years and I wanted to be just like them.

What led to your decision to leave a career in IT?

I had worked in IT for five years and was bored. The acting was something that I had desired to do for as long as I can remember but I was just never mentally ready to embark on the journey. In my mind, it was uncertain and scary, especially as the road to getting to a point where you become a household name can be quite tough. Eventually, I got to a point where my confidence in what I really wanted grew and that’s when I made the decision to switch careers.

How do you evaluate success as an actress?

I would have said how well your last job did but that may not be a fair statement. These days you never can tell what will please the audience. So my measure of success is the satisfaction I get on or after a job.

