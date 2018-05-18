Actress Victoria Kolawole Slays In Braless Cleavage-baring Dress (Photos)

Victoria Kolawole

Popular Nollywood actress Victoria Kolawole paraded her hotness on social media before her over 175,000 fans.

It appears she ditched her bra on this one to spice up her s*x appeal. She is one of the new faces making waves in the Yoruba sector of the movie industry.

The young beautiful lady is one of the hardworking Nigerian youths hustling in Lagos to make ends meet. She works as a movie producer, show host, compere and brand ambassador.

