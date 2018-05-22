Entertainment, Gossip

Adebola Williams shares his thought on what he thinks about Cee-C

Adebola Williams well known for making three presidential candidates win their election has shared his thought on what he thinks about BB Naija 2018 housemate, Cee-c.

In what he called, “Big Brother Naija and The Cee-C Factor’ Adebola listed the reasons why he thinks Cee-C was the major reason why millions of Nigerians turned their TV every day to the show to watch what she would do.

Adebola took his point from a marketing\selling point and how the organizers were able to cash in the show thanks to her and how Cee-C was a major moving factor for the show.

This is not far from the truth because week after week, Cee C had one reason or the other to still be in the house.

Read what he wrote on the issue:

