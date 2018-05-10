Entertainment, Gossip

Adesua Etomi steps out in shorts, asks followers to help her choose footwear (Photos)

Adesua Etomi, beautiful wife to singer BankyW posted pictures of herself wearing high-heeled shoes and also flcat shoes asking her husband to select between the two.

Adesua put her hot legs on display as she stepped out this morning.

It appears she finally settled for the heels.

Adesua made a bold statement in the movie industry in the year 2016 when The Wedding Party movie she acted in alongside her husband made a huge impact in the movie industry.

See another photo:

