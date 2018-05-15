Local News

Adorable New Photos of Davido’s 1st Daughter, Imade As She Celebrates Her 3rd Birthday

The first daughter of popular musician, Davido, who he had with Sophia Momodu, has turned 3-year-old already as she celebrates her birthday in style with new photos.
 

Birthday girl, Imade

Davido’s daughter, Imade Aurora Adeleke, turned 3-years-old today, May 14 and some new adorable photos of her, has surfaced online.

Recall that Davido had welcomed his first child with ex-girlfriend, Sophia Momodu, a niece to Ovation magazine boss, Dele Momodu, as the little princess is 3 years of age today.

The official Instagram page of the little princess shared some new stunning photos of her. In one of the photos, she is dressed like the Disney princess, Moana.

See more photos below:

