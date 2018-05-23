Local News

Adorable Photos From Davido’s Daughter’s 3rd Birthday Party In Lagos

Super star singer, Davido threw a low key birthday party for his first daughter, Imade who recently turned three-years-old and celebrated with family and friends.

Davido celebrating his daughter’s birthday

Nigerian singer, Davido’s daughter, Imade Aurora Adeleke, turned 3-years-old on May 14, and her famous father threw her a birthday party with her friends to celebrate her day.

Recall that Davido had welcomed his first child with ex-girlfriend, Sophia Momodu, a niece to Ovation magazine boss, Dele Momodu.

The official Instagram page of the little princess have shared some new stunning photos from her birthday party in Lagos.

See more photos below:

