Adorable photos of Banky W and Adesua Etomi with Tobi and Alex

Nollywood’s favorite couple Banky W and Adesua Etomi were recently pictured with ex BBNaija housemates Alex and Tobi.
The group were having quite a good time with Adesua Etomi complimenting Alex on her beauty.
See photos below:
Trending Now:
Tobi and Alex have taken their budding relationship to a whole new level since leaving the house with even CeeC reacting.
Ad ==> BARRISTER Anthony At Midnight COULDN'T Urinate: ENLARGED PROSTATE!!! Man ABOVE 40? PREVENT This Crisis & PROSTATE CANCER!!! SHRINK Your Enlarged PROSTATE Within 15Days Without Surgery!!! Click!!!