These adorable photos of Mercy Aigbe and her daughter, Michelle will leave you praying for your ovaries…Hehehe!

She is no doubt one of the hottest celebrity moms in the entertainment industry and shares an enviable bond with her daughter, Michelle.

The two are so alike, they could pass for sisters.

The actress shares photos with her daughter regularly on her Instagram.

Recently she shared more adorable photos with the caption:

Mummy and I Kinda Day cc @michelleio__ ❤

#denimlovers

#denimshirt

#outfitoftheday

#minime

#workingmom

#family

Leave a Comment…

comments