Adorable photos of Paul Okoye spending quality time with his twins, Nadia & Nathan

Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy shared these adorable photos of himself spending quality time with his twins, Nathan and Nadia, at their home earlier today.

He shared the photos via his Instagram page.

See them below:

Meanwhile, his wife, Anita, has revealed how she survived four miscarriages before giving birth to their twins.

One half of superstar duo P-square, Paul Okoye and his wife, Anita welcomed a set of twin on July 9.

The mother-of-three on Instagram expressed gratitude to friends and family who stood by her during difficult times.

According to her, she was not expecting to give birth to a set of twin after miscarriages.

She wrote: “Who would have thought after 4 miscarriages, I’d be dancing and singing and dedicating TWINS to God almighty!! This God is too good o!!!

“God has really turned my mourning into dancing again and has lifted my sorrows. I am so grateful to God, my family and friends for standing by me through it all, for remembering me in their prayers, for every ounce of support…God bless every single one of you!!

“May the good Lord grant all your hearts’ desires and as you have always been available to pray, laugh, cry, dance and rejoice with me… May God’s blessings never leave you. I wish I could tag every single one of you… More pictures coming soon from Nathan & Nadia’s dedication

