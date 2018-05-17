Adorable video of Tiwa Savage singing “Jesus Loves Me” back in 2009 emerges online

A video which shows Tiwa Savage singing “Jesus Loves Me” back in 2009 has emerged online and she really nailed it.

The video shows that the singer has been killing it from ‘day one’ as she shows how beautiful her voice is while singing Whitney’s ‘Jesus Loves me’.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Davido and Tiwa Savage made the nomination list for BET Awards 2018.

Others who made this list include, DJ Khaled, J. COle, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Beyonce.

Others who made this list include, DJ Khaled, J. COle, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Beyonce.

See full list here.

Leave a Comment…

comments