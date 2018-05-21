AFRICAN FOOD & PRODUCTS EXHIBITION 2018

The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce is set for its Annual Bilateral Exhibition & Conference.

The 2 nd African Food and Products Conference and Exhibition (AFPE) themed‘Non-Oil Exports: Scaling

Up Productivity to Meet Global Demand’ is scheduled to hold on Friday 25th May and Saturday 26th

May, 2018 at the InterContinental Hotel, Victoria Island. Lagos by 9:00 am.

The Exhibition which is aimed at promoting the development of trade, commerce, investment and

industrial technological relationships between the public and private sectors of the Federal Republic of

Nigeria, Africa and the United States of America will witness the presence of industry expert speakers,

market leaders, business professionals, analysts and research professionals across the non-oil export

value chain to the Conference plenary sessions and will have in attendance,Her Excellency, Hajia Aisha

Abubakar, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment; Mr. John F. Bray, U.S. Consul General,

Lagos. Nigeria; Mr. Olukayode Pitan, Managing Director, Bank of Industry; Mr. Akintunde Oyebode,

Executive Secretary/CEO of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, CEOs of leading Nigerian and

multinational firms, Captains of Industries, Private Sector Investors, agencies of The United States

Missionand other key industry players.

The AFPE 2018 will attract SMEs, Start-up business owners, MSMEs, International & local suppliers &

distributors of food & beverage products, chain stores, independent sellers, key decision and policy

makers from leading Nigerian, African and American companies showcasing their products/service

offerings to visitors, with a view to further project their brand and increase export sales by maximizing the

benefits of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

In 2017, the Event had over 1500 attendees from within Nigeria and the United States and it produced

about N185 million in actual and projected sales for the companies that exhibited. This year, over the 2-

day period of the Event we expect to have over 2,500 attendees from across Nigeria, Africa and the

United States, thus presenting a viable opportunity for exhibiting companies to grow their sales,

showcase their products to a target audience and strike million dollars international deals.

More information is available on the event’s website.

afpe.nigerianamericanchamber.org