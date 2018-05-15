After shading each other on social media, Sophia Momodu and Davido turn up for their daughter Imade’s birthday party

Davido and Sophia Momodu have both set aside the difference & scuffle they recently had aside and turned up for their daughter, Imade’s birthday party in her school in Lagos.

Apparently, this is coming just days after Davido flew to Atlanta to celebrate and party with his second daughter, Hailey.

Recall just few days ago, Davido and Sophia were at each other neck, throwing shades..

This was after Sophia claimed her Instagram account was hacked, even though some folks on social media claimed she deleted it due to heavy trolls she got after her baby daddy, Davido bought his girlfriend, Chioma a Porsche as an assurance of his love for her.

According to the fans, she wasn’t getting the singer’s attention despite the fact that she has a baby for him.

Shading his baby mama, Davido took to social media where he mocked her excuse of being hacked. This shade made Sophia Momodu fire back by telling him to go play with his b*tch, perhaps referring to Chioma.

With the heat between them last week, one wouldn’t expect to see them standing this close together. Well, let’s hope it continues this way cos many quarters have argued that she has a better assurance from the singer due to the baby she has for him.

