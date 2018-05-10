Again, APC Reschedules Ekiti Guber Primaries

Following a botched primary election in Ekiti which was disrupted by hoodlums, the ruling party, APC has arranged for a new one.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has for the second time in one week rescheduled the Ekiti governorship primary election.

This was made known on Thursday in Abuja by the National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Bolaji Abdullahi.

According to him, the new date is Saturday, May 12, 2018 as against the earlier announced Friday.

He said the decision “followed consultation between the APC National Working Committee (NWC), aspirants and other stakeholders.”