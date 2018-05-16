Again, Saraki Orders IGP, Idris To Appear Before It

IGP, Idris Ibrahim

Senate President, Bukola Saraki has once again summoned the Inspector General of Police, alongside the Department of State Service and the Army to appear before the Senate to explain the reasons behind recent abductions in the country.

This latest summon was posted on Saraki’s Twitter handle on Wednesday after he revealed that another 87 persons have been abducted off the “nation’s highways.”

After saying that the trend cannot continue, he revealed that the senate has summoned the above mentioned security chiefs.

“Another 87 people abducted off our nation’s highways. We cannot continue like this! We have once again requested the presence of the IGP, together with the SSS and the Army to explain to us, your representatives, why this continues to happen.” Saraki stated.

