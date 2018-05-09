Events in Nigeria, Trending

AGRIMEX 2018: AGRIBUSINESS MASTERCLASS & EXHIBITIONS

Agribusiness Master class & exhibitions (AGRIMEX 2018) is West Africa’s premium event for the training of existing farmers and prospective Agro-preneurs in both Crop & Livestock farming.

With global food scarcity and dwindling foreign exchange earnings, increased agricultural production can only be possible through proliferation of farm steads and recruitment of new agric-investors as well as increased efficiency by existing farmers.

AGRIMEX 2018 aims to train more than 1000 farmers and prospective agropreneurs. With Over 3 consecutive editions, the event has grown to be a signature brand and a convergence of farmers and agro investors in one location. For existing farmers, it portends a chance to update on knowledge and global best practises for better yield and export market development while for prospective agropreneurs, the Masterclass will be a knowledge pad to launch their investment in to the sector because AGRIMEX is a confluence of farmers and Agric investors, it has hence become a great platform for Agro-input and equipment manufacturers to show case products and services for onward sales

Date: May 10th & 11th, 2018
Venue: Agura Hotels, Garki, Abuja
Time: 10am Daily

