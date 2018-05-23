Ahneeka is stunning in new photos

Iwuchukwu Marianne Onyii, better known as Ahneeka, who was part of this year’s edition of the Big Brother Naija Reality game show has on a low, been slaying on her Instagram page with beautiful photos.

Though the 25 year old left the reality show which introduced her to Africa early, she has garnered over 220,000 followers on her Instagram page.

The quite tall lovely has a loaded CV – aside from being a media entrepreneur, she also is an event host, TV Presenter, actor, scriptwriter, model, singer and an engineer.

See some of her latest gorgeous photos below:

