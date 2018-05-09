Entertainment, Gossip

AIR OBO: Davido buys private jet, see documents

Davido is already having the best of his years, as he has become one of the youngest private jet owners.



The ‘IF’ singer just revealed he has bought a private jet and it is set to land in 2 weeks.

The singer who is currently in Atlanta for his second daughter’s birthday, shared the good on Twitter writing;

“Air OBO soon land !! 🛩🛩🛩🛩 THIS ONE NAH FINAL ”

A follower then commented;

“OBO is about to get a private jet. Chioma soup oo”

He replied, saying he has aready bought it;

“Bought already .. it’s not soup it’s Hard work and Ambition!”

See the private jet documents he showed off below…


