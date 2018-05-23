Airport cleaner returns $6,000 found in toilet

An Airport cleaner at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos State, recently did the unexpected when she found a nylon containing $6,000 and turned it in to security officials at the terminal.

The cleaner who was identified as Charity Bassey, was on duty at the departure wing of the airport when she picked up the item from the floor.

According to her, she was standing in front of the toilet when a passenger drew her attention to something inside the toilet. .

“I went in and saw the small black nylon on the floor. It looked dirty and rough, you won’t know it is money that was inside it. I picked it, felt some notes inside and took it to the customer care.

I was given a glove to bring out the contents and I counted 60 pieces of $100 dollar bills.”

When asked what was the reward for her honesty, she said nothing.

“Nobody gave me anything, the manager, company or even the owner who later came back looking for the money. I am however, not discouraged as I do my best to do a good job with clear conscience. This is not the first time I am picking up forgotten items like wallets, phones, small bags and even money. I have always returned them to the frontline desk or customer care desk,” she added

