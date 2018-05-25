Local News

Aisha Abimbola: Nollywood Holds Candlelight Procession For ‘Omoge Campus’ (Photos)

 

Saheed Balogun (right)

Nollywood actors on Wednesday night held a candlelight procession for late Aishat Abimbola popularly known as ‘Omoge Campus’

The procession held at LTV premises and was led by Yoruba actor, Saidi Balogun.

The actress died of breast cancer on Wednesday, May 16, a news which took most of her colleagues by surprise. She was buried in Canada on Thursday, May 17, according to Islamic rites.

Late Aisha Abimbola was born on December 19, in Epe, Lagos lsland, Lagos state. She studied Hotel Management from the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH).

See more photos:

