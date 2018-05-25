Local News

Aisha Abimbola: What Late Nollywood Actress Told Colleague, Afeez Owo Before Her Death

 

Afeez Owo

Yoruba actor and filmmaker, Afeez Owo, has revealed the last conversation he had with the late Aisha Abimbola aka Omoge Campus.

In an interview with GoldmyneTV, Owo said the last time he saw her, she was dieting.

“The last time I saw her she told me she was dieting when I asked why she was looking slim. It was later I heard she had cancer. She found it difficult to share her plights with the public. She knew that if she had told the public, they would have donated money for her and she did not want that.

“But I don’t think it is bad if you are in trouble and you let the public know. Even when you have money, you still need to share things with people,” he said.

According to Owo, he had known Aisha for close to 12 years, insisting that they were very close before death.

