Metro News, Trending

 Ajaokuta Steel: You must appease our ancestor for work to go on – Community leader

Image result for ajaokuta steel

Chairman, Geregu Community Association, Idris Aliyu, attributed the non-completion of Ajaokuta Steel Company  to “mystical forces arising from the neglect of the communities.”

The community leaders of Geregu and Ajaokuta, the host  communities in Kogi, expressed the view in interviews with News Agency of Nigeria, saying the firm cannot take off unless their angry ancestor, Egbunu Akoko,” is pacified. He said;

“It is not the communities that are preventing the work from being completed, it is the ancestors.

“There is a lady that had a dream two years ago and said she saw one of our ancestors, Egbunu Akoko, who told her that if the government wants ASCO to be completed, they should go and resettle his people in  Geregu and Ajaokuta.

“My advice is that, let them come back and fulfill most of the promises they made, they should fix our roads and repair the schools.

“Also, Egbunu Akoko’s house, which they demolished, should be rebuilt.

“Really, our ancestors are not happy over what is happening. The agreement we reached with ASCO when they acquired our lands since 1976 has not been implemented.

“All the promises they made they did not fulfil.

“As you were coming, you saw our road just about two kilometres from the steel plant to Geregu, you saw how rough it is and that is why you used motorbike to get to our palace.

“We have been neglected but we are praying that work should continue in the company, may be they will look into the promises they made to these two communities,”


You may also like

Christianity is the centre of corruption in Nigeria – Pastor

I am his pastor and prayed for him to succeed: Pastor swindles member of millions of Naira

3-years-in-office: Buhari Administration’s Reveals 3rd Year Factsheet

Everything you should know about the FRSC recruitment

Come on your crutches, Senate is not the same without you – Ben Bruce begs Dino Melaye

Catholic priest shot, students beaten as herdsmen attack seminary

Next time correct your typing, before ranting based on your bad ‘belle’ – Nigerians Blast Ben Bruce

God told me I am going to Aso Rock to replace either Buhari or Osinbajo – Fayose (Video)

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 28th May

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *