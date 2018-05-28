 Ajaokuta Steel: You must appease our ancestor for work to go on – Community leader

Chairman, Geregu Community Association, Idris Aliyu, attributed the non-completion of Ajaokuta Steel Company to “mystical forces arising from the neglect of the communities.”

The community leaders of Geregu and Ajaokuta, the host communities in Kogi, expressed the view in interviews with News Agency of Nigeria, saying the firm cannot take off unless their angry ancestor, Egbunu Akoko,” is pacified. He said;

“It is not the communities that are preventing the work from being completed, it is the ancestors.

“There is a lady that had a dream two years ago and said she saw one of our ancestors, Egbunu Akoko, who told her that if the government wants ASCO to be completed, they should go and resettle his people in Geregu and Ajaokuta.

“My advice is that, let them come back and fulfill most of the promises they made, they should fix our roads and repair the schools.

“Also, Egbunu Akoko’s house, which they demolished, should be rebuilt.

“Really, our ancestors are not happy over what is happening. The agreement we reached with ASCO when they acquired our lands since 1976 has not been implemented.

“All the promises they made they did not fulfil.

“As you were coming, you saw our road just about two kilometres from the steel plant to Geregu, you saw how rough it is and that is why you used motorbike to get to our palace.

“We have been neglected but we are praying that work should continue in the company, may be they will look into the promises they made to these two communities,”