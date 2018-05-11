Local News

Alaafin Of Oyo’s Young Wife Shares Adorable Photos Of Her Twins And Son To Mark Her Birthday

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi’s wife Olori Memunat turned a year older today.

To mark her special day, she shared  photos of her son and twin girls.

Olori Memunat gave birth to her twins in February 2018.

The woman who shared the photos on Instagram, captioned one of them thus: “Wishing myself the happiest of birthday on this special day, I just want to thank Almighty Allah for the priceless gift of life He has given me, and for another wonderful people that He has put in my life.

“It was only him and I last year and this year we are multiple…Wishing myself the happiest of birthday on this special day, I just want to thank Almighty Allah for the priceless gift of life He has given me, and for another wonderful people that He has put in my life.

“It was only him and I last year and this year we are multiple…”

Below are more photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Robber Beaten Up After He Was Caught During Operation In Delta (Photos)

Veteran Actor Ramsey Nouah, Reveals His Secret Wish

Separatist Groups In South-east Clash Over Biafra Day

Top Abuja-Based Executives Arrested For ‘Trafficking 96 Nigerians To Saudi Arabia’ (Photos)

Woman Who Has Not Slept With Her Husband For 2 Years Exposes His ‘Wicked Acts’

#BBNaija’s Miyonse Becomes Indomie Brand Ambassador (Photos)

#BBNaija: Cee-C Looks Flawless In New Photos

Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr Disappointed As Youngster Snubs Nigeria

Two Killed, Properties Worth Millions Of Naira Destroyed As Gunmen Attack Rivers High Court (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *