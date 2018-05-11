Alaafin Of Oyo’s Young Wife Shares Adorable Photos Of Her Twins And Son To Mark Her Birthday

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi’s wife Olori Memunat turned a year older today.

To mark her special day, she shared photos of her son and twin girls.

Olori Memunat gave birth to her twins in February 2018.

The woman who shared the photos on Instagram, captioned one of them thus: “Wishing myself the happiest of birthday on this special day, I just want to thank Almighty Allah for the priceless gift of life He has given me, and for another wonderful people that He has put in my life. “It was only him and I last year and this year we are multiple…Wishing myself the happiest of birthday on this special day, I just want to thank Almighty Allah for the priceless gift of life He has given me, and for another wonderful people that He has put in my life. “It was only him and I last year and this year we are multiple…” Below are more photos:

