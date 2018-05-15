Entertainment, Gossip

Alex dancing Shaku Shaku with Enugu Governor, her Mum & Dad (Video)

Former big brother Naija housemate, Alex was given a befitting home coming ceremony in her honor by the Enugu State government.

The reality star shared some videos on social media and wrote:

Because a full dance with My first love(Dad) deserves a post. Grandma,I love u. Enugu state, May God bless you. My governor and deputy,my commissioner for culture and tourism, God bless you. @iamnaniboi @chinwe_chinwe God bless you.

Again, she wrote:

Traditional shaku shaku #blown I’m sure Aunty Sweetheart and Aunty baby face will kill me for dragging them out with their big tummies and for posting it but hey mummies, it’s love. Enugu ,chukwu gozie unu. #yourfavouritevillagegirl

