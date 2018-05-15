Alex dressed like a princess as she visits her hometown Enugu (Photos)

Alex visited her hometown, Enugu yesterday and was hosted by the state government.

She was seen all dressed up like a Princess as she was welcomed by her fans at the airport.

The BBNaija finalist was so delighted about finally meeting her people after all the tours and event she had been attending.

She had announced she would be in Enugu yesterday. She wrote:

“My heart is filled with so much love and joy and my mouth lacks words to speak How grateful and blessed I am .

I am an indegene of Enugu State(042) and I know I represented 042 wella in the house , I can’t wait to see you all tomorrow in Enugu ,Tnks to Enugu State government for this homely hosting ,ADA ENUGU will be visiting home tomorrow 14th May and I can’t just wait 💃💃💃,thank you so much my UNUSUAL FAM❤❤❤#hermothersdaughter#unusual#yourfavvillagegirl”

See photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments