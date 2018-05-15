Entertainment, Gossip

Alex welcomed to Enugu like a princess that she is (Photos)

Alex yesterday announced that the Enugu State Government will be hosting her to her state for making them proud on the reality TV show.

My heart is filled with so much love and joy and my mouth lacks words to speak How grateful and blessed I am. I am an indegene of Enugu State(042) and I know I represented 042 wella in the house , I can’t wait to see you all tomorrow in Enugu ,Tnks to Enugu State government for this homely hosting ,ADA ENUGU will be visiting home tomorrow 14th May and I can’t just wait 💃💃💃,thank you so much my UNUSUAL FAM❤❤❤#hermothersdaughter#unusual#yourfavvillagegirl

Today, she visited her state and she was so delighted to meet with friends, family and well wishers.

Alex was welcomed like a princess that she is, and was mobbed by thousands of excited fans.

See some photos below:

