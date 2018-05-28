All Hail Tecno Camon Selfie King and Queen Contest Winners

We all love taking selfies as there are so many beautiful moments to capture and so many angles to explore just to show that pretty and handsome face – however, as engaging and fun as selfies can be, there can be a lot of pressure in trying to get the perfect shot. With the plethora of smartphones penetrating the mobile market in recent times, getting the perfect device for an excellent selfie can seem a daunting task.

Africa’s mobile giant, TECNO mobile, always in the business of providing efficient mobile solutions to users, saw the need for an exceptional smartphone with higher front camera mega-pixel, and unveiled to the delight of its users, the CAMON X Pro –a smartphone with 24MP selfie camera.

It didn’t stop with the unveiling of this premium smartphone, TECNO decided to allow its users experience a majestic feel with selfies through its recently concluded CAMON selfie king and queen contest. Here is how it all went down:

Like every competition, there was a call for entries to selfie lovers all across the country to take a creative selfie and post the picture online. At the end of the contest, two people (one male and a female) emerged as final winners through a vote that was conducted on TECNO Facebook page.

And the Winners are….

Osho Ayodele James- Camon X Selfie King and Tolu Adebola-Stephen- Camon XSelfie Queen.

With TECNO, there is always something great for its winners. The CAMON X selfie King and Queen were treated to a 2-day photo-shoot where they will models for CAMON X smartphone as well as other TECNO advertising content, both online and offline.

Curious how they won?

After a period of 4 weeks of receiving several entries of beautiful selfie pictures, 10 best and most creative selfie were selected each week by TECNO’s panel of judges.

At the end of the 4th week, all selected 40 selfie images were made into a GIF and people were asked to vote their favorite Selfie King and Queen. The voting lasted for a period of 1 week (11th May to 17TH May), after which the winners emerged.

About CAMON X Pro

The CAMON X debuts a 24MP front and 16MP rear camera with an increased image definition of 30% over that of the CAMON CX to ensure that images are clear and sharp. It dons a 6-inch FHD screen with 2.5D corning third glass, industry leading 18:9 full view screen, 64GB ROM, 4GB RAM and superfast face recognition technology.

TECNO’s consistent effort to deliver the best smartphones with the latest camera technology is quite admirable. The brand keeps raising the bar in smartphone photography and their users are not left out in experiencing the superior smartphone experience.

