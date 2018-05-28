Local News

All Passengers Including Newly Married Woman Killed In Fatal Accident In Abia (Graphic Photos)

The terrible accident claimed many lives

A great tragedy has claimed the lives of passengers including a newly married woman on Saturday, May 26 along Ohafia Abam in Abia state.

According to Kelechi Idika who shared the photos on social media, about 7 passengers in a Passat car and 2 persons on a motorcycle died in the fatal accident. Two persons who were trapped in the car were later confirmed dead after they were brought out by rescuers.

The driver from Asaga whose wife reportedly gave birth to a baby girl was killed in the crash including a newly wed lady who just did her traditional marriage few days ago and was on her way going back to Umuahia, Abia state capital.

Many people have been left in a state of shock since the incident happened.

See more photos below:

