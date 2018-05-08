“All that wisdom in the petite body” – Tobi gushes over Adesua Etomi

Former big brother Naija housemate, Tobi Bakre sure got some words of wisdom when he met with Mrs Wellington, actress Adesua Etomi today.
He shared a lovely photo with her and wrote:
“The boss Madame. All that wisdom in the petite borrie. God bless you endlessly. You stay amazing 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼. All the accolades 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼. #TOBINATION✊🏻”
His fans quickly took to his comment section to react to his post.
See their responses below:
Source – Gistreel
Ad ==> BARRISTER Anthony At Midnight COULDN'T Urinate: ENLARGED PROSTATE!!! Man ABOVE 40? PREVENT This Crisis & PROSTATE CANCER!!! SHRINK Your Enlarged PROSTATE Within 15Days Without Surgery!!! Click!!!