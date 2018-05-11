Entertainment, Gossip

All The Times Toolz Showed Us How To Rock A Curvy Body


Nigerian media extraordinaire , ‘Toolz’ whose real name is Tolu Oniru-Demuren is well known for her hips and being heavily endowed and can be said to be one of the sexiest ladies in Nigeria.

Toolz who is an OAP (On-Air Personality) with Beat Fm is definitely the true definition of ‘Hips don’t Lie’ as her hips which she showcases intentionally and unintentionally in every outfit she wears are famous in the Nigerian entertainment industry .



The media mogulette recently launched a lingerie and shapewear line for plus sized women.


Trending Now:


And in celebration of all that is curvy, bootylicious and sexy, we present to you all the times OAP Toolz redefined the word ‘Sexy’ for a plus sized woman.

READ ALSO:  Toyin Alausa marks 40th birthday with friends and family (photos)

1.

2.


Tags

You may also like

Davido exposes Wizkid and Tiwa Savage’s Real Relationship

Grass To Grace: From Carrying Her Umbrella, To Travelling Abroad With Her, Meet Eniola Badmus’ PA (Photos)

Olakunle Churchill warns Tonto Dikeh over theft/debt allegations in Ghana “you cant affect me with your bad luck”

Taye Currency To Finally Settle Pasuma & Saheed Osupa’s Fight

JUST IN: Obasanjo’s coalition adopts ADC as political party

Actress, Liz Anjorin blasts a fan who called her an “Olosho”

Starvation: Divorce Seeking Woman, Bilikisu Azeez Says Husband Starved Her Of Sex For 2 Years

Saraki stuns Magu, visits EFCC headquarters

Senate under Saraki, worst in Nigeria’s history – Prof. Sagay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *