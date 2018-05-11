All The Times Toolz Showed Us How To Rock A Curvy Body



Nigerian media extraordinaire , ‘Toolz’ whose real name is Tolu Oniru-Demuren is well known for her hips and being heavily endowed and can be said to be one of the sexiest ladies in Nigeria.

Toolz who is an OAP (On-Air Personality) with Beat Fm is definitely the true definition of ‘Hips don’t Lie’ as her hips which she showcases intentionally and unintentionally in every outfit she wears are famous in the Nigerian entertainment industry .







The media mogulette recently launched a lingerie and shapewear line for plus sized women.



And in celebration of all that is curvy, bootylicious and sexy, we present to you all the times OAP Toolz redefined the word ‘Sexy’ for a plus sized woman.

1.



2.

