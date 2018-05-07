Entertainment, Gossip

‘All women are the same’ – Timaya says as his daughter seizes his key for coming back home late (Video)

Nigerian Dancehall music artist, Timaya is sure experiencing fatherhood in a very strict way.

He recently shared a video of how his first daughter seized his room keys for coming home late at night and exchanged them for a fake one.

The little girl threatened not to give him the real keys and said her Aunt is also with her as he stood at the end of the staircase while she was at the foot with her baby sister.

