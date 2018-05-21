Alleged Fraud: Jerry Gana, Atiku Abubakar, Others Visit Ex-Gov. Jang In Prison

Former Minister of Information and Orientation, Jerry Gana and some other key politicians on Sunday, paid solidarity visits to the embattled Senator representing Plateau North, Jonah Jang, in prison.

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have visited former Governor of Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Sen. Jonah Jang, in Jos prison, where he was remanded pending the determination on bail application.

Among those who visited the senator, at the weekend were a former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar and former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana among others.

Jang was arraigned at the State High Court Jos by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 12-count charge of corruption, and misuse of office.

The EFCC accused Jang of diverting N6.3 billion while as a Governor of Plateau State at the expiration of his tenure in 2015.

Atiku Abubakar , Chris Giwa, Jerry Gana and some other Senators from the South South were among top politicians that have visited the prison.

Most of the politicians donate humongous amounts to the prison for the welfare of inmates with Chris Giwa causing a stir by throwing bundles of money to inmates who excitingly scrambled for the money in one thousand denominations.

Jang who still maintains a strong spirit sometimes joins the inmates in playing football and most times, he walks round the field to exercise his body.

Sources from prison told our reporter that Jang has paid the fine of about 50 inmates and was the one who lead the prayer session in the prison church today.

Jang has also helped the prison authority settle backlog of electricity bill they were owing the distribution company, a situation that has made electricity available in the prison.