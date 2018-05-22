Alleged photos of iconic actor, Jet Li looking unrecognizable over battle with ‘hyperthyroidism and spinal problems’

New photos alleged to be that of legendary Beijing-born action star, Jet Li, 55, has surfaced online and many are of the opinion that his health issues may have deteriorated.

The alleged photos pf the actor, shows him, who has reportedly been battling health problems – including hyperthyroidism, a heart condition, and past leg/spine injuries from stunts for years – posing with an unidentified man assisting him while visiting a temple in Tibet.

n 2010, the actor was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism, which reportedly caused his weight to fluctuate. His doctor reportedly advised him against exercising, as some of the symptoms of the illness included muscle weakness and sleeping problems.

Years later, in a 2016 interview with The Straits Times, Li said that media reports of his health were greatly exaggerated. He added that he had recovered from hyperthyroidism, and added: “There is nothing to worry about my health.”

But the South China Morning Post reported on Saturday (May 19) that Li said last year that even though he has been taking medication to keep his overactive thyroid in check, the condition “kept coming back“.

On Monday Li’s manager, Steven Chasman, reacted to the photo, saying: “He has hyperthyroidism that he’s been dealing with for almost 10 years.

“It’s nothing life-threatening and he’s dealing with it,” Chasman told the Washington Post, adding that he has spoken with Li’s assistant.

Photo below was shared by the actor back earlier this year:

