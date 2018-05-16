Alleged pre-wedding photos of Anto and her man surface online

It looks as though comedian, Chuks D General is leaning on the new found fame of Big Brother Naija star Munirat Antoinette Lecky for publicity purposes.

Alleged pre-wedding photos of the former BBNaija housemate Anto and the comedian recently surfaced online.

The duo both looked like an item as the comedian donned a shirt with the suggestive inscription “property of my hot wife”.

It’s said that the comedian is using the U.S returnee for publicity purposes and there is a possibility that he could be announcing his own comedy concert soonest.

