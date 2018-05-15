Alleged Vikings Member Shot Dead By Rival Cult Group (Disturbing Photos)

Chigozie (Deceased)

A Nigerian man named Chigozie has been allegedly killed in a rival cult war.

According to reports, he was a member of vikings confraternity before his death. He was shot dead by another rival cult.

“I thought I was in a dream when you fall, too hard to express out may alighty grandpa. Welcome your soul go well Chigozie. R.I.P.” one Prince Nwafor Dim posted on Facebook.

The corpse of Chigozie

See reactions below:

