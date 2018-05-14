Local News

Allegri Rules Himself Out Of Race To Replace Wenger

 

Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus manager, Massimiliano Allegri, has seemingly ruled himself out of the contest to replace Arsene Wenger as Arsenal boss.

Allegri, speaking after winning a fourth consecutive double on Sunday, said he would stay at the Serie A champions “as long as they don’t sack me”.

The Italian has been a target for both Arsenal and Chelsea, after admitting he wants to manage in England one day.

But Allegri said: “Will I stay at Juve? Yes. I have a contract to honour.

“If they don’t sack me, I’ll stay at Juventus next year too.”

That will only strengthen Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta’s chances of succeeding Arsene Wenger at the Emirates.

